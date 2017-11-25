Woman crashes into tree, critically injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on State Boulevard at Wood Valley Drive.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m., Friday morning, Nov. 24. Once officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived on the scene they found the woman’s vehicle crashed into a group of trees on the north side of State Boulevard.

The woman had to be removed from the vehicle by Fort Wayne firefighters. She was taken to a nearby hospital and last reported to be in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, police believe the woman was driving at a high rate of speed. She then drove across the opposing lane of traffic and slammed into the group of trees. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Meantime, the incident remains under investigation.