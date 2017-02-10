Woman charged for stabbing two, including infant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after an early morning stabbing that left an infant in critical condition at a local hospital.

Fort Wayne Police say 28-year-old Taja McCarter is charged with resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal recklessness with a weapon, and battery.

Police were called to a home on Oxford Street just before 12:30am and found a woman and her infant son both suffering from stab wounds after an altercation between McCarter and the woman. Both were taken to an area hospital, where the woman was found to be in “good” condition.

At last check, the child was still in “critical” condition.