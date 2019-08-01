Woman charged in liquor store crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been charged after police say she crashed her SUV into a south-side liquor store, seriously injuring an employee.

Mona McCoy, 59, was charged Thursday with felony causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Journal Gazette.

Police responded to the Belmont Beverage at 1414 E. Tillman Road at around 9:40 pm Wednesday. Once on scene, they saw an SUV crashed into the store.

An employee was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.