FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who was battered in 2017 has died from her injuries.

Jacqueline Coley, 58 of Fort Wayne, died on July 19 according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Coley was a victim of a battery back in October of 2017.

The coroner says Coley died due to complications from multiple blunt force injuries of the face and head. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

This is the 26th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

The case is still under investigation.