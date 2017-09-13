Woman arrested for fatal stabbing on Northcrest Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman has been arrested following a death investigation of a September 13 stabbing on Northcrest Drive.

Police found a man suffering from stab wounds in an apartment behind the Northcrest Shopping Center. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

49-year-old Kathleen Gale Theroit has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery. She is booked in the Allen County Jail.

The victim’s identity has not been released.