Woman arrested for fatal stabbing on Northcrest Drive

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
346

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman has been arrested following a death investigation of a September 13 stabbing on Northcrest Drive.

RELATED: Man killed in Fort Wayne stabbing

Police found a man suffering from stab wounds in an apartment behind the Northcrest Shopping Center. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

49-year-old Kathleen Gale Theroit has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery. She is booked in the Allen County Jail.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here