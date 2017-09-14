UPDATE: Woman arrested for fatal stabbing on Northcrest Drive; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman has been arrested following a death investigation of a September 13 stabbing on Northcrest Drive.

Police found 45-year-old Dexter Eckwood suffering from stab wounds in his apartment behind the Northcrest Shopping Center. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

49-year-old Kathleen Gale Theroit has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery. She is booked in the Allen County Jail.

Eckwood’s death is the 25th homicide in Allen County this year.