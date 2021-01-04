Woman arrested after OnStar used to help find stolen SUV

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan woman is facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle after OnStar was used to find a missing SUV.

Deputies were called to the 4900 block of E CR 100 N in Scott Township at just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies say someone came into a detached garage and drove off with a 2020 Chevy Tahoe. The keys were in the vehicle.

Deputies contacted OnStar and found the vehicle using GPS. The SUV was going west on Orland Road near CR 225 W. Deputies then stopped the SUV in the 5800 block of N CR 500 W.

Bridgett Marie Nash, 45 of Barryton, Michigan, was arrested. The vehicle was not damaged.