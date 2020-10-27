Woman admits to reckless homicide in crash that killed daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Grabill woman has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide over a crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter.

Tamara Holley made a plea deal with prosecutors that saw three neglect charges dropped, according to the Journal Gazette. The 24-year-old woman was driving 92 miles per hour – more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit – on Campbell Road northwest of Fort Wayne in April 2019 when her vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole, and overturned.

Her daughter was killed, while her one-year-old son suffered some broken bones and a concussion. Her unborn child suffered a skull fracture.

Holley will be sentenced on November 20th and could get a four-year sentence, with two of those years on house arrest.