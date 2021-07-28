Woman accused of threatening teen at playground with knife arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman accused of threatening a teen with a knife at a playground has been arrested.

Terra Roling was arrested Wednesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She was booked into the Allen County Jail but has since posted a $12,500 bond.

Roling is charged with two counts of felony intimidation after flashing a knife at a teen and chasing after him back on May 15 at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground.