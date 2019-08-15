Woman accused of choking her son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is facing charges after police say she pushed and choked her son.

Alexis Burda, 24, is facing preliminary charges of strangulation and battery on a child according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Court documents reveal the boy’s father went to Burda’s house to pick the boy up. That’s when the father saw a large knot and bruise on the boy’s right eye.

The boy later told his father that he was pushed several times, spanked and held against a wall and choked until he couldn’t breathe.

Burda told police she did spank the boy, but denied any knowledge of the bruise and knot. She is due next in court on Monday, Aug. 19.