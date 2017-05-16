Woman accused of duping senior, robbing them

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman who impersonated a home health aide and robbed a senior citizen’s home.

Kwanya Hollopeter is accused of exploiting an endangered adult, fraud, and theft. Police say that last June she put on her uniform from Sunshine Home Health Care and went into the home of an 87-year-old client suffering from memory loss. But Hollopeter had recently been fired from the organization.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report she stole the victim’s wallet, an antique gold and diamond watch, and some cash. She also allegedly took $400 from the victim’s bank account.

If you see her, contact police.