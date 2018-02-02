Wisconsin man arrested after Indiana Toll Road traffic stop

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wisconsin man was arrested following a traffic stop in LaGrange County Wednesday.

Around 10 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a westbound vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 117, west of the Howe/LaGrange exit.

As the officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle through the passenger side window, he smelled marijuana and could see pieces of marijuana on the front passenger’s clothing.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 75 grams of suspected marijuana in glass jars, and approximately 18 grams of suspected heroin.

The front seat passenger, Cory McCauley, 31 of Bristol, WI, was arrested on preliminary charges of Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 4 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

McCauley is booked in the LaGrange County Jail.