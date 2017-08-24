Wisconsin man arrested on Indiana Toll Road for drug possession

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wisconsin man was arrested for multiple drug offenses on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday morning.

A traffic stop for an equipment violation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Kurt Alan Frederick of Racine, Wisconsin.

Trooper Matthew Drudge stopped the vehicle around 12:40 a.m. on Indiana Toll Road about six miles west of the Howe exit.

When he approached the vehicle, he smelled what he believed was raw marijuana.

Further investigation revealed Frederick in possession of cocaine, marijuana, LSD, MDMA (ecstasy), psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and more than $700 in cash.

Frederick was taken into custody and is being held without bond in the LaGrange County Jail on the following preliminary charges: