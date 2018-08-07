Wisconsin company acquires Fort Wayne straw makers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company that is the only paper straw maker in the United States has been bought.

Aardvark Straws has been acquired by Wisconsin-based Hoffmaster Group Inc., according to Inside Indiana Business.

The new owner says it plans to “aggressively” boost production as a national movement away from plastic straws continues to grow.

Hoffmaster says it has acquired all Aardvark operating rights and one of two Fort Wayne facilities owned by the former parent of Aardvark, Precision Products Group Inc. PPG will retain control of the other facility, which doesn’t produce paper straws.

Hoffmaster plans to bring on the entire Aardvark staff.