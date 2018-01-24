Wintry mix makes Wednesday morning travel hazardous

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities say roads across parts of Indiana are icy following freezing rain and light snow, causing crashes and leading some schools to delay the start of classes or close.

Multiple crashes were reported this morning throughout the state. Locally, US 27 was reported by many drivers calling the WOWO Newsroom as a “sheet of ice.”

The National Weather Service says patchy freezing drizzle and snow were reported, with light snow showers expected to continue.

The Indiana State Police tells WOWO News many roads are snow-and-ice-covered as of 9am today.

More than 100 schools throughout the state announced delayed starts due to the weather and some our area eventually closed for the day.