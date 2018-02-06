Wintry weather makes for hazardous morning commute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Snow that fell overnight and into the early morning hours created its fair share of havoc this morning.

With Fort Wayne getting around 4 inches of snow, and Wabash getting about 5 inches, dozens of schools were delayed, with Fort Wayne Community Schools being among those that eventually canceled classes.

For those that did have to get out and about, however, slick and snow-covered roads were spotted throughout the area, with roads getting worse the further southwest you got. Area police agencies responded to a number of crashes, some of which involved injuries, and at least one that left a car on the side of Interstate 69, in DeKalb County, on fire (pictured above).

Another crash that happened shortly before 7:30 am involved four vehicles on Interstate 69 near the Lima Road exit. And in an incident on Eastbound US 30 at County Road 600, near Steel Dynamics, a semi lost its trailer, causing significant traffic problems.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall overnight tonight. Stay tuned to WOWO for the latest updates.