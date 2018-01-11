Winter weather returns with a vengeance, travel issues Thursday into Friday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Enjoy the warm temperatures while they last as winter will return Thursday night with a vengeance.

A powerful arctic cold front will arrive Thursday evening bringing a rapid drop in temperatures and changeover to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation will eventually switch to all snow with one to two inches expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The rapidly falling temperatures will also cause the water on the roads to freeze making for hazardous morning and afternoon commutes on Friday.

Due to the looming weather conditions a Winter Weather ADVISORY has been issued for the entire WOWO listening area from 3:00 a.m., Friday until 7:00 p.m., Friday.

Tune into Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Charly Butcher from 5:00 a.m., – 9:00 a.m., to get the latest traffic and weather alerts.