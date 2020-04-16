Winter Weather Advisory set for area tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’re about a month into spring, but this has been an unusual year, so of course there’s snow in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2am to 2pm Friday.

They’re calling for three to five inches of snow, but ABC 21 meteorologist Nick Marusiak tells WOWO News it’s hard to tell just how much we’ll get:

“There’s going to be anywhere from no inches to a few… because we’re seeing a line of rain to the south that could move north.”

If you do have to travel, expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute.