Winter Weather Advisory could result in several inches of snow

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 2 a.m., Monday until 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Snow will overspread northern Indiana and southern Lower Michigan late tonight into early Monday morning, and will continue through Monday evening before diminishing, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

Roads will become snow covered and slick.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. The Monday morning and evening commutes will likely be affected.

Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

