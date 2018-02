ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the WOWO listening area starting Monday night.

It will go into effect at 6:00 p.m., and remain in effect until 2:00 a.m., Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected across northern Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Plan on slippery road conditions as they will become snow covered. Also be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.