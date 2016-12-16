Winter Weather Advisory: A messy travel weekend lies ahead

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several parts of the WOWO listening area beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and lasting through 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Snow will develop by late Friday afternoon and continue through early Saturday morning before mixing with or changing to sleet and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

3 to 4 inches of snow, along with minor ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch are possible, the National Weather Service stated.

A period of moderated to possibly heavy snow is also expected Saturday night as arctic air wraps back into the area.

Roads are expected to become slick and hazardous, once again, on Friday night.

Flash freeze conditions are expected Saturday night making driving treacherous.

