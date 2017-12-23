Winter weather ADVISORY issued for WOWOland

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of WOWOland. It will go into effect at 7:00 a.m., Sunday and remain in effect until 6 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. Be sure to use extra caution while driving.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected.

