Winter Weather Advisory issued until Friday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO): There’s some wintry weather pushing through the Fort Wayne area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio until 2pm Friday. The Service says a front pushing through the area will drop some light snow overnight, mixing with freezing rain or possibly sleet into Friday morning, continuing through the “morning drive” hours until temperatures rise above freezing and all precipitation changes to rain early Friday afternoon.

Snow accumulations should be less than an inch, with light ice accumulations being the main threat, with ice-covered roads expected throughout the morning rush.

Be sure to text “NEWS” to 46862 to stay up-to-date with weather and road conditions.