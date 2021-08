KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winona Lake man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Deputies say a 22-year-old man was riding west on County Road 250 South, east of State Road 25, at 9:03 p.m. when the motorcycle was laid over and slid along the road. Officials say the exact circumstances of the collision are unclear. He was ejected and suffered from head injuries.

He was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.