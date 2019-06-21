Winona Lake man arrested on arson, meth charges

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winona Lake man is accused of setting his home on fire, scaling a local school, falling off the roof, and getting caught with methamphetamine Tuesday.

The Times-Union reports 29-year-old Jordan Schultz was arrested after the string of overnight events which occurred within a 10-hour time-frame.

His wife initially reported Schultz to police as suicidal before he allegedly used vehicle starting fluid to torch their trailer. The fire caused damage to four other trailers, four vehicles, and a rowboat.

Schultz was located less than five hours later after causing about a thousand dollars worth of damage to Lakeview Middle School.