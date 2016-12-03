Winners announced from 32nd annual Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The votes are in and the winners from the 32 Annual Festival of Trees have been announced.

Embassy staff tallied patrons’ votes for favorite trees to determine the following People’s Choice Award winners:

First Place People’s Choice – I’ll Be Home for Christmas, sponsored by KPC Media Group

I’ll Be Home for Christmas, sponsored by KPC Media Group Second Place People’s Choice – A Christmas Dory, sponsored by BND

A Christmas Dory, sponsored by BND Third Place People’s Choice – The Christmas Bride, sponsored by Marry Me in Fort Wayne

Festival of Trees raffle winners were:

Wells Fargo Money Tree – Beth Yoder, Fort Wayne

Jefferson Pointe Tree – Becky Sorg, New Haven

TinCaps baseball Tree – Denis Benetii, Fort Wayne

The Price is Right LIVE Tree – Julie Stucky, Fort Wayne; Kelli Crosby, Fort Wayne

Vera Bradley Raffle – Evelyn Boyce, Sylvania, OH

Broadway Raffle – Angie Garcia, Huntington

Peg Perego raffle – Sue Halldorsson, Fort Wayne; Joe Fisher, Fort Wayne

The 2016 Tree Decorator awards were announced at the Nov. 22 sponsors’ preview night:

First place was awarded to “The 1960s COLOR TV Revolution,” sponsored by ABC21

Second place went to “Kroger of Yesteryear,” sponsored by Kroger

Third place was won by “A Christmas Dory,” sponsored by BND

The 2016 Festival of Trees, which took place Nov. 23-30, attracted nearly 19,000 visitors and featured 58 uniquely decorated Christmas trees.

Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The festival is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event.