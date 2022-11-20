Wilson to DRR, NASCAR Drivers in Play for Indy 500

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Stefan Wilson and Cusick Motorsports are set to enter this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, could Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson or Kyle Busch be in the second Dreyer & Reinbold Indy 500 seat and more silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you find podcasts.

