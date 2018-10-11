Wild Zoo Halloween kicks of at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s 40th annual Wild Zoo Halloween kicks off Friday, October 12.

Lasting through the end of October, guests can enjoy special daily deals, family fun and treats!

On Friday, zoo guests can enjoy unlimited free rides on the Endangered Species Carousel. On Saturday, October 13, guests can watch as their favorite zoo animals celebrate the season with fall treats throughout the day.

All Wild Zoo Halloween events are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Oct. 12 – Free Carousel Ride Day

Saturday, Oct. 13 – Halloween Animal Enrichment

Sunday, Oct. 14 – Atomic Sharks (family-friendly concert from 12-3 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 19 – Free Carousel Rides and Story Time

Saturday, Oct. 20 – Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp (animals get pumpkin treats)

Sunday, Oct. 21 – Atomic Sharks

Friday, Oct. 26 – Free Train Rides and Story Time

Saturday, Oct. 27 – Atomic Sharks

Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 28 – Truck & Tractor Weekend

Wild Zoo Halloween admission prices still apply.