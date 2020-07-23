Wife of worker injured inside Deep Rock Tunnel project files lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of a worker who was seriously injured while working on the Deep Rock Tunnel project has filed a lawsuit against the contractor and boring machine supplier.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Claire Tompkins, the legal guardian of Tyler Tompkins, filed the lawsuit on his behalf. His attorneys claim that he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury to left in physically and mentally incapacitated.

Tompkins was injured on April 16 when a pipe on the boring machine exploded while he was more than 200 feet underground according to the suit.

An outside consultant expected the tunnel following the incident, saying that the explosion happened due to design defects and manufacturing of the boring machine.

The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages for his injuries, court costs and any future relief.

The Deep Rock Tunnel Project, near Foster Park, is expected to be completed in 2023.

You can read the lawsuit here.