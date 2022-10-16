Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote to the Journal Gazette. “I have vowed to fight this diagnosis with everything I can muster and have a team of providers who tell me I can and will do this with great success.”

Mrs. Henry also reflected on her husband’s political career while announcing the diagnosis and encouraged him as he runs for a fifth term for the City of Fort Wayne’s highest position in the letter. She stated that due to her compromised immune system, people may not see her for a while, but she promises to give this battle “her all.”

