Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer

Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry in Plock, Poland.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer.  Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote to the Journal Gazette. “I have vowed to fight this diagnosis with everything I can muster and have a team of providers who tell me I can and will do this with great success.”

Mrs. Henry also reflected on her husband’s political career while announcing the diagnosis and encouraged him as he runs for a fifth term for the City of Fort Wayne’s highest position in the letter.  She stated that due to her compromised immune system, people may not see her for a while, but she promises to give this battle “her all.”

You can read the full letter here.

