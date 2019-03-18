WIC nutrition plates recalled due to fire hazard

INDIANA (WOWO): WIC nutrition plates are under a recall because they pose a fire hazard.

The Brush Art plates are incorrectly labeled as microwave-safe, even though they contain aluminum. There are two reports of plates catching fire while in the microwave, and one report of the plate melting. No injuries have been reported.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says you immediately stop using the recalled plates, and return them to their WIC Clinic for free replacement plates.

The plates are 12 inches long by 9 inches wide, with a date code of 7-18 and location of manufacture on the back. Plates with an engraved stamp of “ISP219” are not subject to the recall.

The plates were given away as a free promotional item by WIC clinics in Indiana from August 2018 through November 2018.