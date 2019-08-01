Whitley County medical device company expanding

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A medical device developer and manufacturer in Whitley County is expanding.

Micropulse, Inc. will add $5.1-million in new equipment and $1.7-million in real estate improvements for the project, creating 25 new jobs, the company announced Thursday.

Micropulse makes medical implants, instruments, cases and trays, and sterile packaging. It currently employs more than 360 people.

The Whitley County Council has approved a ten-year tax abatement in support of the project. The state is also offering up to $115,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.

“It is humbling to see the ongoing support of our local government and community extend to Micropulse. Whitley County and the State of Indiana have always partnered with Micropulse to help realize our growth initiatives,” said Brian More, Micropulse Chief Financial Officer. “Our vision is to always be better; work alongside our employees to be better people, bring added value to our customers, and help build our local community. Sustained growth does not happen without the talented, committed, and loyal employees who exemplify the Micropulse core values. We are honored to represent and contribute to this community.”