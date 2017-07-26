Whitley County man arrested for child pornography

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A 44-year-old Whitley County man was arrested this week on felony child pornography and exploitation charges.

Christopher Aaron Davidsen of Columbia City was arrested Tuesday after a four-month-long Indiana State Police investigation.

A look into peer-to-peer file sharing led to police finding a large cache of child porn at Davidsen’s home, with more than 150 images and more than two dozen videos found on multiple electronic devices.

The investigation was sparked after a number of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.