Whitley County fatal crash under investigation

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): One person is dead and one was seriously injured in an early morning crash Monday.

Police were called to Old Trail Road northeast of Columbia City just after 7-AM on a report of a single vehicle crash and arrived less than a minute later to find a Ford Crown Victoria overturned with two people critically injured and trapped inside. Fire units were able to extract the driver who was flown by air-ambulance to the hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.

Initial reports reveal that the driver was operating the car eastbound on Old Trail Road at a high rate of speed – passing another eastbound vehicle in a no-passing zone. The vehicle then left the north side of the road, and as the driver over-corrected, he lost control and struck a tree on the south side of the road. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts. The investigation is continuing.