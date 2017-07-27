Whitley County doctor faces charges for dealing drugs

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO) – A family-practice doctor with offices in South Whitley has been arrested for dealing drugs, according to The Journal Gazette.

Dr. James E. Hanus faces charges of four counts of dealing a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of dealing a controlled substance by a practitioner.

Hanus was arrested after an investigation that lasted more than two and half hours.

He is accused of dealing methadone, hydrocodone, oxycodone, OxyContin and fentanyl, all which have a high potential for abuse or addiction.

He is also accused of dealing the drugs for more than four years, ranging from August 2012 to October 2016.

In October, police searched his home and office and he voluntarily surrendered his federal registration that allows him to prescribe controlled substances.

Hanus surrendered to authorities Wednesday, and was released after posting a $100,000 cash bond.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 30 years on some charges and up to 20 years on others.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 31 at the Whitley County Courthouse.