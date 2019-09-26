Whitley County crash leaves man in critical condition

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winona Lake man is in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by an SUV in Whitley County early this morning.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Jacob Grimm suffered internal injuries after his bicycle was rear-ended on US 30 near County Road 400 West in Columbia City. The crash happened at about 12:43am.

Police say for unknown reasons, the man was riding his bike in the passing lane, and the driver of the SUV claims that he didn’t see the cyclist until it was too late.

The crash is currently under investigation.