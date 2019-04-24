Whitley County corporate park to use “green” energy

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, Indiana Municipal Power Agency, and Columbia City will be helping the Armstrong Corporate Park go green.

The IMPA plans to invest $8-million into installing ground-mounted electricity-generating solar panels on Opportunity Drive.

“IMPA appreciates Columbia City’s support of our tax abatement request for the Columbia City Solar Park,” commented IMPA President and CEO Raj Rao. “Our ongoing commitment to providing a low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible power supply to our 61 communities, including Columbia City, is a top priority for the Agency. The Columbia City Solar Park will enable us to expand our diverse portfolio through the addition of solar energy that will be provided to Columbia City, making a lasting impact on the community.”

Officials say the panels will provide power to the area and help propel Columbia City forward in becoming more environmentally friendly while attracting new industries to the community.



“With the 30th celebration of Earth Day on Monday of this week, I think we are all pleased to see the installation of this source of renewable energy in our community,” said Jon Myers of the Whitley County EDC. “This project is something that we can all be proud of for years to come.”

The project will start construction early next year.