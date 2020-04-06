Whitley County confirms first coronavirus death

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Whitley County has its first confirmed death due to COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

The Whitley County Health Department released the update on Monday afternoon. The victim was a man in his late fifties. No details were given on any previous health concerns.

The county also reports there are eight confirmed cases there.

Health officials recommend you take these six steps to stay healthy:

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze Avoid close contact 3 -6 feet with people who are unwell Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

If you have any further questions, please call the Whitley County Health Department at 260-248-3121.