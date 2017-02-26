Whitley County company receives military contract

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A five-year military equipment contract has been awarded to a company with a facility in Columbia City.

Ultra Electronics Precision Air & Land Systems, which is based in the UK, will receive almost $8.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to make repairs to high-pressure air generators for aircraft.

Inside Indiana Business reports the majority of the work will be done at the Columbia City factory, while about 30% of it will take place in England. The contract is through Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support.