Whitley Co. woman dies after traffic stop, police say

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating after a Whitley County woman died, following a traffic stop.

25-year-old Kasie Chivington was stopped by a deputy from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic violation last week. During the stop, the deputy determined that Chivington was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance believed to be marijuana.

While in route to the Whitley County jail she suffered, what was described as a “medical issue.” She was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead the next morning.

It’s believed she swallowed a small plastic bag containing an undetermined substance at some point during the traffic stop.

An autopsy was performed and the Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the results when they become available.