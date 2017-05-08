Whitley Co. woman dies after traffic stop, police say

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating after a Whitley County woman died, following a traffic stop.
25-year-old Kasie Chivington was stopped by a deputy from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic violation last week. During the stop, the deputy determined that Chivington was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance believed to be marijuana.
While in route to the Whitley County jail she suffered, what was described as a “medical issue.” She was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead the next morning.
It’s believed she swallowed a small plastic bag containing an undetermined substance at some point during the traffic stop.
An autopsy was performed and the Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the results when they become available.
I want to point out that if drugs were legal this would not have happened. Would more people use drugs? I do not know, but the drugs would be packaged and sold like alcohol and cigarettes and other medications, in clean containers with clear instructions as to dosage for body size, age, health — in other words NO MORE accidental overdoses due to the users getting varying strengths of drug from their dealer who gets it from his dealer and each is cutting it with whatever handy substance is the same color and texture. Drug users would be hurting only themselves and emotionally hurting their families who have the most influence on them, but hurting other people much less: they would NOT be contributing to criminal gangs who then corrupt weak policemen and kill each other and innocent people nearby in their turf wars, they would not need to steal to support their habits because, actually, drugs are cheap to produce and the addict can work a simple job to afford them, a job that is easier than breaking into houses, anyway. Would the drug user still be a bad driver, neglect their children, be a poor employee — probably Yes, as they are Now, but we have laws and defenses against harming others, whether they are caused by drug use, alcohol use or just being a jerk. If drugs are legal, drug dealers and drug lords go out of business, and drug recreational “cafes” would be created by the market, offering a safe supervised place to get high, and probably offering child care like the YMCA does. At these places, health advice could be offered, because businesses want to keep their clients alive. Is it a perfect world? No. Have we ever had a world with no drug/alcohol/mind altering substances? No. The Libertarian approach is to let people do what they want to themselves as long as they don’t harm another person, including not harming their children. This also means we don’t pay medical bills for people we don’t want to. I for one, do not want to be in an insurance pool with anyone who does not put the same effort I do into my own health.