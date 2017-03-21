Whitko School Board pauses restructuring

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO): The Whitko Community School Board put the brakes on a plan to restructure the school district Monday night.

All four of the district’s schools will remain intact for the next school year. Board member Jorell Tucker tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s a temporary fix that will give a community task force time to figure out how the district can save money:

“We’d like the community to show us what they want the future of Whitko to be,” he says.

There were rumors before the meeting that one of the district’s schools would be closed as a cost-saving measure.