Whitko middle school to consolidate with high school

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO): Whitko Middle School will be closing soon.

The Whitko School Board decided to consolidate the middle school with their high school last night. Grades 7 through 9 will now be part of Whitko High School, while Pierceton and South Whitley Elementary Schools will take on the 6th grade.

Superintendent Steve Clason tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s not his preference, but at least the move won’t cost taxpayers money:

“We estimated both of (the schools) were going to cost around $400,000 which we already have set aside. It’s not money that we have to raise taxes or do bonding.”

Two Board members voted against the consolidation.