White House Proclamation on National Ag Day

To celebrate National Ag Day on Tuesday, March 23, the White House issued a proclamation regarding the value of agriculture to the country. “We recognize the unique and irreplaceable value that farmers, ranchers, foresters, farmworkers, and other agricultural stewards have contributed to the nation’s past and present,” the White House says. America’s agriculture sector “safeguards our nation’s lands” through sustainable management; ensures the health and safety of animals, plants, and people; provides a safe and abundant food supply and facilitates opportunities for prosperity and economic development in rural America. “Over the last year, workers and other leaders across the ag sector have stepped up to ensure a stable food supply in the face of COVID-19 challenges,” the proclamation adds. “Farmworkers, who have always been vital to our food system, continued to grow, harvest, and package food, often at great personal risk.” The White House also says local farmers helped meet their communities’ needs by selling food directly to consumers. The White House notes, “These collective efforts helped get food to millions of adults and children in America when it needed food the most.”