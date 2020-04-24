Where to get a COVID-19 antibody test in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne lab is now offering testing for coronavirus antibodies.

Quest Diagnostics, which has a lab at Lutheran Hospital, is giving the tests with a doctor’s order, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Quest told ABC 21 that “test collection is available only to patients who: have a test requisition from a healthcare provider; are asymptomatic; have been asymptomatic for at least 10 days; lack a fever (as assessed by non-contact thermometer checks at time of visit); and are wearing a face mask.”

The test hopes to show how many Hoosiers have been affected by COVID-19, even if they had no symptoms.

Test results should come back in one to two days, with tested expected to scale up in the coming weeks.

Also, Quest says they expect most insurance companies to cover the test due to the passage of the CARES Act.