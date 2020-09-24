Wheat’s Inclusion in CFAP 2 ‘A Sigh of Relief’ For NAWG President

When the USDA unveiled its original iteration of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), it only included two classes of wheat: durum and hard red spring. With CFAP 2, all classes of wheat are now eligible.

“It’s a sigh of relief,” said Dave Milligan, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG). “There was a lot of frustration when the first round came out—it was only about 30 percent of the acres that got covered. You had to have a 5 percent price drop in a certain time frame. The other four classes that missed that trigger point.”

NAWG had to prove their case to USDA to include hard red spring, soft red winter, and hard and soft white.

“We put a lot of effort into writing a lot of information to USDA,” said Milligan. “We wrote letters, and there were two letters—one from the Senate and one from the House of Representatives—with a lot of signatures, and I think that really helped get their attention.”

Milligan said that with prices seeing a rebound and more favorable weather conditions, he expects more wheat acres next year.