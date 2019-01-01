What’s new and what’s leaving Netflix, January 2019

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Happy New Year!

It’s a new month and a new year – meaning new shows and movies to stream on Netflix.

Fans of Indiana Jones will be excited to know four films will be available for streaming at the beginning of the month.

Across the Universe, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Incredibles 2 will also be available this month.

But a few classics will be leaving, include all three parts of The Godfather, Green Mile and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Check out everything that’s new to Netflix, plus what’s leaving, this month below.

What’s new:

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union January 2 Monty Python and the Holy Grail January 4 And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart January 9 GODZILLA: The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story January 10 When Heroes Fly January 11 Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh January 15 Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry January 16 American Gangster January 17 American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace January 18 Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2, Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 January 21 Justice January 24 Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation January 25 Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2 January 27 Z Nation: Season 5 January 29 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp January 30 Disney Pixar’s: The Incredibles 2

What’s leaving:

January 1

The 6th Day

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracular

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lost a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

January 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

January 13

It Follows

January 14

Armageddon

January 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 19