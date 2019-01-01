What’s new and what’s leaving Netflix, January 2019

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Happy New Year!
It’s a new month and a new year – meaning new shows and movies to stream on Netflix.
Fans of Indiana Jones will be excited to know four films will be available for streaming at the beginning of the month.
Across the Universe, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Incredibles 2 will also be available this month.
But a few classics will be leaving, include all three parts of The Godfather, Green Mile and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
Check out everything that’s new to Netflix, plus what’s leaving, this month below.
What’s new:
January 1
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the world
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
January 2
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
- And Breathe Normally
- Call My Agent!: Season 3
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
January 9
- GODZILLA: The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
- When Heroes Fly
January 11
- Friends from College: Season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
January 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16
- American Gangster
January 17
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5
- IO
- Soni
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2, Part B
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
January 21
- Justice
January 24
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Polar
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2
January 27
- Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
- Disney Pixar’s: The Incredibles 2
What’s leaving:
January 1
- The 6th Day
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker’s Dracular
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lost a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- Sharknado 5
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
January 4
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
January 13
- It Follows
January 14
- Armageddon
January 18
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
January 19
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring