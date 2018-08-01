What’s new and what’s leaving Netflix, August 2018

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) –
Lord of the Rings lovers will be excited to know Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring arrived to Netflix August 1.
Ozark: Season 2 and The Originals: Season 5 are also making their Netflix debut this month.
But for fans of Jem and the Holograms, seasons 1-3 will be removed from the streaming service this month.
Check out what’s new and what’s leaving this month below!
What’s new:
August 1
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched
- The Aviator
- The Golden Compass
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2
- Emelie
August 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
- Cocaine Coast
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
- I AM A KILLER
- Like Father
- Marching Orders
August 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version
- Mr. Sunshine
- On Children
August 5
- Paid in Full
August 9
- Perdida
- The Originals: Season 5
August 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
- Afflicted
- All About the Washingtons
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
- Insatiable
- La casa de las flores
- Million Pound Menu
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- The Package
- The Ponysitters Club
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
- Zion
August 11
- No Country for Old Men
August 13
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
- The Nut Job
August 15
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100: Season 5
August 16
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
August 17
- Disenchantment
- Magic for Humans
- Pinky Malinky
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
- Stay Here
- The Motive
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Ultraviolet
August 19
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
August 21
- Year One
August 23
- Deadwind
- Follow This
- Great News: Season 1
August 24
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
- Ghoul
- The After Party
- The Innocents
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
August 28
- The Good Place: Season 2
August 29
- Inequality for All
August 31
- Inside the Criminal Mind
- Ozark: Season 2
- Paradise PD
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
- The Laws of Thermodynamics
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
- Undercover Law
What’s leaving:
August 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Killing: Seasons 1-3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5
- 13 Assassins
August 6
- Welcome to Me
August 10
- St. Vincent
August 12
- For a Good Time, Call…
August 13
- Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
- Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
- Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
August 23
- Sausage Party
August 25
- The Road