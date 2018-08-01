What’s new and what’s leaving Netflix, August 2018

Lord of the Rings lovers will be excited to know Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring arrived to Netflix August 1.

Ozark: Season 2 and The Originals: Season 5 are also making their Netflix debut this month.

But for fans of Jem and the Holograms, seasons 1-3 will be removed from the streaming service this month.

Check out what’s new and what’s leaving this month below!

What’s new: 

August 1

  • Batman Begins
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Clerks
  • Constantine
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Edge of Fear
  • Eraser
  • Gran Torino
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • No Reservations
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Secretariat
  • Silverado
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Stripes
  • Switched
  • The Aviator
  • The Golden Compass
  • The Informant!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2

  • Emelie

August 3

  • Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
  • Cocaine Coast
  • Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
  • I AM A KILLER
  • Like Father
  • Marching Orders

August 4

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version
  • Mr. Sunshine
  • On Children

August 5

  • Paid in Full

August 9

  • Perdida
  • The Originals: Season 5

August 10

  • 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
  • Afflicted
  • All About the Washingtons
  • Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
  • Insatiable
  • La casa de las flores
  • Million Pound Menu
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
  • The Package
  • The Ponysitters Club
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
  • Zion

August 11

  • No Country for Old Men

August 13

  • Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
  • Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
  • The Nut Job

August 15

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Hostiles
  • The 100: Season 5

August 16

  • Evan Almighty
  • Wish I Was Here

August 17

  • Disenchantment
  • Magic for Humans
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
  • Stay Here
  • The Motive
  • To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Ultraviolet

August 19

  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

August 21

  • Year One

August 23

  • Deadwind
  • Follow This
  • Great News: Season 1

August 24

  • Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
  • Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
  • Ghoul
  • The After Party
  • The Innocents
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

August 28

  • The Good Place: Season 2

August 29

  • Inequality for All

August 31

  • Inside the Criminal Mind
  • Ozark: Season 2
  • Paradise PD
  • The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
  • The Laws of Thermodynamics
  • Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
  • Undercover Law

 

What’s leaving: 

August 1

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • Adventures in Babysitting
  • Can’t Buy Me Love
  • Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
  • Finding Dory
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • The Killing: Seasons 1-3
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

  • 10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

  • 13 Assassins

August 6

  • Welcome to Me

August 10

  • St. Vincent

August 12

  • For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

  • Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

  • Being Flynn
  • Enter the Battlefield
  • Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
  • Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
  • Pariah
  • Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
  • Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
  • Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

August 23

  • Sausage Party

August 25

  • The Road

