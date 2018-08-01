What’s new and what’s leaving Netflix, August 2018

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) –

Lord of the Rings lovers will be excited to know Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring arrived to Netflix August 1.

Ozark: Season 2 and The Originals: Season 5 are also making their Netflix debut this month.

But for fans of Jem and the Holograms, seasons 1-3 will be removed from the streaming service this month.

Check out what’s new and what’s leaving this month below!

What’s new:

August 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2

Emelie

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Like Father

Marching Orders

August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Mr. Sunshine

On Children

August 5

Paid in Full

August 9

Perdida

The Originals: Season 5

August 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

Zion

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

August 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

August 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Stay Here

The Motive

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ultraviolet

August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

August 21

Year One

August 23

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News: Season 1

August 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Ghoul

The After Party

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

August 28

The Good Place: Season 2

August 29

Inequality for All

August 31

Inside the Criminal Mind

Ozark: Season 2

Paradise PD

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law

What’s leaving:

August 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

13 Assassins

August 6

Welcome to Me

August 10

St. Vincent

August 12

For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

August 23

Sausage Party

August 25