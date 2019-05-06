What’s Good with WOWO: Wrestling for Warriors

By
Darrin Wright
-

This week’s “What’s Good with WOWO” segment sees News Director Darrin Wright speak with Christopher Holt of “Wrestling for Warriors,” which seeks to honor his son’s fight against cancer while also raising money for a Fort Wayne boy’s Make-A-Wish trip:

Tickets and VIP packages for Saturday’s show at the Grand Wayne Center are available at WrestlingForWarriors.com.

(Photo Supplied)

If you see something good in your neighborhood that you think deserves attention or coverage, email us at dwright@wowo.com with “What’s Good” in the subject line.

