What’s Good with WOWO: Helping pregnant women fight opioid abuse

WOWO News Director Darrin Wright speaking with Ball State University student Erin Simons of Fort Wayne.

Simons is working to make connections within the community on a project that should provide a healthy and safe environment for expectant mothers and their precious cargo.

A graduate of East Allen University high school, Simons is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in health education and promotion. She’s set to graduate in 2020, and hopes to eventually work in maternal fetal health or as an advocate for children’s health.

