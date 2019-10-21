What’s Good with WOWO: Blue Jacket and The Lighthouse

A pair of Fort Wayne non-profits are teaming up to help people find jobs.

The Lighthouse and Blue Jacket are partnering up to help men struggling with addiction to not only get help, but also get job training. I spoke with Brandon Bower of The Lighthouse and Brad Saleik of Blue Jacket to learn more about it:

The Lighthouse can be reached at 260-255-6413, and Blue Jacket can be reached at 260-744-1900.

